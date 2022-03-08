HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 1,856 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $333.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $162.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.