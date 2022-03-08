Gateway Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gateway Advisory LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

