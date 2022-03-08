$1.77 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.15. 14,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

