Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 11,359 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $44,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 5,730,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,971,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.