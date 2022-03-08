Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

VIOO stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $191.18. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average of $204.82. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

