Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

