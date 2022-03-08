Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,098 shares of company stock worth $35,794,206. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.71. 193,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

