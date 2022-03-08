Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,709. The firm has a market cap of $705.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Flushing Financial (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.