White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.67 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.8% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.10. 2,781,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,132,859. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.79 and a 200 day moving average of $255.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

