ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 425,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,334. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

