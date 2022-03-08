White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,464. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

