Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

