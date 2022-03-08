Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $83.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.10 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $261.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $342.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genius Sports.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,138. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

