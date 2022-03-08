Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.70. 54,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,885. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.31. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

