White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. 1,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,598. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

