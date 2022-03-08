Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.230-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $177.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.03. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

