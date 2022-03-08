First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 862,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

