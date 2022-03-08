The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

