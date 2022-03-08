White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $253,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBOC traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48.

