Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $54,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

OLLI stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 75,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

