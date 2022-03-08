$121.03 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will report $121.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.20 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $108.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $531.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.40 million to $537.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $596.98 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

CLB traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

