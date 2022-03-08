Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.37). Fisker reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. 469,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,580,640. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fisker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fisker by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fisker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

