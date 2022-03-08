$302.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $302.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the highest is $307.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

