EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

