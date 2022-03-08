$6.12 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to report $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.92 and the highest is $6.27. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $5.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS.
AMP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.15. 36,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37.
Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
