Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $17.53 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,037. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

