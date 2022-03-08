Analyzing Mexco Energy (MXC) and Its Rivals

Mexco Energy (NYSE: MXC – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mexco Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million $160,000.00 36.90 Mexco Energy Competitors $8.30 billion $471.08 million 5.34

Mexco Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Mexco Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mexco Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy Competitors 2185 10775 15514 576 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Mexco Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mexco Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% Mexco Energy Competitors -18.81% 5.86% 6.56%

Summary

Mexco Energy beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

