Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,942,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

