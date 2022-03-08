Five Oceans Advisors Buys 213 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. 1,930,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,311,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.