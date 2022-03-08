HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HHLA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 307,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

