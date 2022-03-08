Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 4.47% of The Pennant Group worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 9,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

