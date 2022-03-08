Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:M traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 1,156,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

