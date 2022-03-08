Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 61 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.
Broadcom stock traded up $16.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $587.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,473. The company has a market cap of $240.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $595.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
