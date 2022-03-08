Five Oceans Advisors Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 362,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96. The firm has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

