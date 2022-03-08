8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $366,951.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “8PAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.