Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 134,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 50.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

