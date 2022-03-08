Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,757. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Stephens lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

