Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post $634.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $646.80 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $645.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,444 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,721,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.51 and its 200 day moving average is $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

