Sara Bay Financial Has $5.88 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,266,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.