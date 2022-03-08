$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce $1.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.10 million. Renalytix AI posted sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $12.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 million to $17.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.11 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renalytix AI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,704. The firm has a market cap of $270.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.