Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,852. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

