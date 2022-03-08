Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.18 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

