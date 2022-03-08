Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE BSAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. Black Spade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $9.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
