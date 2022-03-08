Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $77,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

