Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 82,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

VAXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $5,619,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

