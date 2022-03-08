DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 108,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,767,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Get DHT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DHT by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.