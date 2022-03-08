Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.07. 11,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 337,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Specifically, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,330 shares of company stock worth $4,301,129 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

