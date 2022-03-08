Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 5.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.50. 85,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,156,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.