Five Oceans Advisors Takes $224,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,548,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
