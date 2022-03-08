Five Oceans Advisors Takes $224,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,548,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

