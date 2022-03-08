Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.21 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $39,908.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,732 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,011,258 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

